Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday re-affirmed their resolve to continue their fight against terrorism, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

A seven-member high-level Afghan military delegation led by Lt Gen Muhammad Zaman Waziri, Commander 201 Corps, Afghan National Army, visited Headquarters (HQ) 11 Corps in Peshawar and held meetings with Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.

The meeting was also attended by Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both the Armies and Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Areas of mutual security interests and concerns including border security mechanism were deliberated upon during the interaction, said the statement.

“Peace and stability can best be achieved through complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation,” the statement added.