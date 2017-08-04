ISLAMABAD: MNA Ayesha Gulalai’s accusations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan echoed in the National Assembly today when newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the matter should be interrogated.

In accordance to this demand, a committee has been formed which would give a report after one month of investigation.

Addressing the National Assembly, the premier ordered to form a committee to probe Gulalai’s accusations against Imran Khan. He also ordered IG Islamabad provide security to Ayesha Gulalai.

MNA Shagufta Jamani demanded formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to look on the matter.

A political bombshell hit the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday, with lawmaker and Member of the National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai quitting the party amid allegations of harassment against PTI chief Imran Khan and other top leaders.