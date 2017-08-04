SADIQABAD - An assistant sub inspector (ASI) was martyred while six other policemen got injured during operation against dacoits in Kacha area, Rajanpur here the other day. According to Ranjanpur Police, the operation against dacoits has been underway in Kacha area for the last many days. During the operation, dacoits opened fire on a police party in which ASI Khalid Gohar embraced martyrdom while six others policemen were injured critically. The injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital RY Khan by Rescue 1122. On the other hand, Sadiqabad Circle Police have got Kachi Bannu area cleared from the dacoits and set ablaze their hideouts.

MAN BEHEADED BY BROTHER-IN-LAW

A man was abducted and beheaded by his brother-in-law over a monetary issue here the other day. According to police, Nadeem Aslam abducted his brother-in-law Iftikhar Arif of Sanjarpur over some monetary issue and held him hostage for three days. Nadeem beheaded Iftikhar, threw his head in fields near Chak 180/P and the body in the woods. Some passersby spotted his dead body and informed the police. The police shifted the body for autopsy and arrested the accused. Investigation is underway.