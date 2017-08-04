Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif on Friday sought record of salaries, allowances and perks of Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during their period of resignations

In his letter addressed to NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Asif sought the record under Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (XCVI of 2002) from National Assembly Secretariat.

He also requested for provision of detail of amount deposited by each said member in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Asif also asked the member wise comparative statement in respect of the said period containing all type of payments admissible being a member; amount drawn and amount deposited in the said fund.

The letter further inquired about whether each of the said member deposited whole amount of their salary including all other allowance/perk drawn during the period in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund; if not, member-wise amount saved by them in the said fund.