ISLAMABAD - Senior lawyer Asma Jahangir on Thursday criticized the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama papers case saying that powers of the court to take suo moto notice aimed at protection of rights of the poor and not ousting the elected prime minister of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, the human rights activist alleged that there was a footprint of the establishment in Panama Papers case decision.

Speaking about the appointment of an SC judge as a supervisory judge for National Accountability Bureau references against the Sharif family and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, she said there was no such precedent in the past.

Asma said she was not favouring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and she always voted for the Pakistan People’s Party but she wanted supremacy of the rule of law in the country. She also called for the abolishment of articles 62, 63 of the Constitution. She said democracy was the name of supremacy of “rule of law” instead of general elections.

Jehangir also raised voice for the rights of people of FATA and demanded an extension of Supreme Court and High Court’s jurisdiction to the tribal area. She said that for giving rights to the tribesmen only a presidential order was needed for extending Supreme Court and high court’s jurisdiction for the protection of human rights.

She mentioned that FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had become a political issue.

She condemned the language used by some quarters against Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider for his comments over the Panama Papers verdict against Nawaz Sharif. She said, “we should engage Kashmiris of both sides if we want to see it part of Pakistan”.

While talking about allegations of MNA Ayesha Gulalai against PTI chief Imran Khan, she said she (Gulalai) should have come forward three years ago. Why Gulalai tightened her lips against the PTI leadership, she asked.

The senior lawyer, who played a prominent role in the lawyers’ movement, said that she also has differences with the Parliament but that did not mean that she wanted to bulldoze the whole system.