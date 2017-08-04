QUETTA - National Accountability Bureau, Balochistan chapter, yesterday froze former finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani’s illegal assets.

The frozen assets included two bungalows worth more than Rs 120 million in DHA Karachi and Quetta and two luxury vehicles worth Rs 10 million, said the NAB authorities.

Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, involved in mega corruption scam, was caught red-handed last year by the NAB officials that recovered a huge amount from his residence.

Balochistan NAB Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi issued orders to freeze the assets of Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani made in the names of close relatives.

Meanwhile, addressing the participants of a preliminary meeting of the committee constituted to review Quetta Development Authority’s rules and regulations and reforms, Irfan Mangi expressed his determination to wipe out corruption from the country. He said the days of corrupt elements were numbered while the institutions disseminating justice were strengthening day by day.

Additional Finance Secretary Ishaq Jamali, Planning and Development Additional Secretary Muhammad Ayat, Communication & Works Additional Secretary Muhammad Tariq Rehman, QDA directors, Fazl Muhammad Kasi and Muhammad Isamil Mengal also participated in the meeting.

Balochistan NAB DG Irfan Naeem said corrupt elements had forgotten that there would be accountability of their misdeeds. He expressed concern over loopholes and drawbacks in the rules of government departments and offered NAB services to rectify these shortcomings in order to bring reforms.

“Allah Almighty has provided us with an opportunity, so we need to make all-out efforts to turn Quetta into little Paris,” said the Balochistan NAB DG. Irfan Mangi regretted that Hazar Ganji Bus Terminal-like splendid projects had fallen prey to corruption, depriving the people of their fruits.

PEOPLE BLOCK

QUETTA-CHAMAN HIGHWAY

The residents of border city of Balochistan on Thursday staged protest in front of Nadra office against non-issuance of tokens and alleged corruption. The infuriated protesters blocked Quetta-Chaman National Highway for two-hours to press for their demands.

The people were irked by non-issuance of tokens and alleged corruption of National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) official in Chaman. The enraged citizens demonstrated against the demeanor of Nadra officials.

Reportedly, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) councillor scuffled with Nadra official over the issues who was immediately arrested by the police. The demonstrators blocked Quetta-Chaman Highway to protest against the rough and rude behavior of Nadra officials. Later the protesters were released on bail. The highway was opened for traffic after successful dialogue.

The protesters said there were two Nadra offices in Chaman but now only one office was functional which was an injustice with citizens. They added that Nadra center had reserved three days for females and two for males.