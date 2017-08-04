FAISLABAD:- PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Faisalabad on August 12 and address workers convention to be held under PPP Faisalabad division. Decision regarding Bilawal’s visit was taken in a high level meeting of the party. The meeting was attended by PPP Faisalabad division president Syed Hassan Murtaza and others. PPP workers have started preparations for the convention.–Online