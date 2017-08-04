FAISLABAD:- PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Faisalabad on August 12 and address workers convention to be held under PPP Faisalabad division. Decision regarding Bilawal’s visit was taken in a high level meeting of the party. The meeting was attended by PPP Faisalabad division president Syed Hassan Murtaza and others. PPP workers have started preparations for the convention.–OnlineThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Aug-2017 here.
Bilawal to visit Faisalabad on 12th
