QUETTA: History was made in Pakistan, when The Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology Quetta (BINUQ)’s doctors conducted a first-ever successful renal surgery in the province.

‘Medicines and treatments are being provided to our patients for no cost at the hospital’, claims BINUQ Head Professor Dr Kareem Zarkoon. He also asserted that the hospital is equipped with state-of-art machinery under the supervision of qualified and experienced doctors.

The hospital’s administration said that over 21,000 dialysis have been conducted in the hospital so far in 2017.

Free kidney dialyses of over 100 patients on daily basis in the province were performed by BINUQ.