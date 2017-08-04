LAHORE: Civil Aviation Authority(CAA) has been barred from collecting processing fee from passengers travelling via air routes. The orders have been issued by the Lahore High Court.

During proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer briefed the High Court that a new software has been installed by CAA resulting in a huge rise in the processing fees. The counsel notified the court that a processing fee of Rs8 was paid when old software was in place however, after installation of new software, CAA is charging Rs135 to local passengers and Rs160 to foreign passengers.

Invalidation of the petition was requested by the petitioner. The hearing was postponed for an indefinite period of time while the court summoned reply from CAA, federal government and other complainants and prosecutors.