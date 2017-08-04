ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned whether Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could be applied if loan was not mentioned as asset in the nomination papers.

Justice Faisal Arab, a member of three-judge bench, asked from PML-N leader’s counsel Akram Sheikh if a lawmaker takes loan from his wife Rs2 million and does not mention it in his nomination papers then Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution can be applied?

Akram Sheikh argued a father [former PM Nawaz Sharif] was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) because he had received 10,000 Dirhams from his son.

Justice Atta asked from the counsel that who is saying this? Akram Sheikh replied he is not saying this but it is the recent judgment of the Supreme Court. However, Justice Atta stopped him and said that they would not comment on it.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice was hearing PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Secretary General Jehangir Tareen for having offshore companies.

The chief justice said they are hearing the case with open mind and working very hard and examining all aspects of this case as many issues have been raised in it.

Akram Sheikh contended that in the Supreme Court’s judgment in Iqbal Turabi’s case, Turabi was awarded five years sentence as he had barrowed money from his wife but did not declare it in his tax return.

He contended that Imran Khan should have mentioned Rs14.5 million as asset in his nomination papers, which he had barrowed from his wife Jemima Khan. He said the agreement to purchase Bani Gala land was made in March 2002. Justice Umer Atta Bandial told the counsel not to describe anyone’s personal life.

Regarding Niaz Services Limited (NSL), Akram Sheikh contended why the company was kept alive for ten years when the London flat, the only asset of the NSL, was sold in 2003. Justice Atta asked him that whether he wanted to say that the company had assets other than the flat, which should have also been disclosed by Imran Khan.

Niazi Services Limited (NSL) got incorporated by Imran Khan on 10.5.1983 and dissolved it on 01.10.2015. The company owned the London apartment which was sold at GBP 690,207.79 on 14.02-2003.

After the sale of the London Apartment, the NSL became the Shell Company but it was kept alive for 10 years without any asset but Imran Khan paid its liability.

Akram Sheikh said Imran Khan should have produced the accounts so it could be known what the company had been doing for 10 years. He said as Imran Khan has not submitted the documents in this regard then questions arise about his Sadiq and Ameen.

The chief justice remarked that they have to keep in mind Article 14(g) of Qanoon-e-Shahdat. Akram Sheikh said the court could draw inference that when the company was kept alive it might have other assets as well.

Justice Atta said the words of Sadiq and Ameen were not used in the judgment as these words were attributed to very high personality [Prophet Muhammd (PBUH].

The chief justice asked it is presumption that the money was remitted from Pakistan for purchase of London flat, adding on the basis of presumption they can’t disqualify the parliamentarians.

Akram Sheikh said he has no evidence that money was laundered from Pakistan. He, however, said the documents submitted by PTI before the apex court are not worthy.

Akram Sheikh contended that asset of the NSL Company was sold in 2003 but the Shell stays and in order to maintain the company the returns were filed every year.

He said that though the company was small, it was an asset. Justice Atta remarked whether the company was GBP 2 or GBP 5 worth but Imran Khan should have declared it in his nomination paper.

Akram Sheikh argued that Imran Khan was the mastermind. He nominated the person as the shareholders to act on his behalf. The disposal of the company was done on his order and on his direction the company was sold.

He claimed that Imran Khan availed Tax Amnesty Scheme 2000 and under that declared the London apartment. Akram Sheikh contended that the London apartment was not directly belonged to Imran Khan in his status as an Assessee who could avail the benefit of the scheme. The benefit of the scheme was not available to the NSL while the London apartment itself was registered in the name of NSL.

He said that Imran Khan got the benefit of scheme by making a false declaration regarding recorded title to the property.

Akram Sheikh has completed arguments on PTI foreign funding and the offshore company Niazi Services Limited.

The case is adjourned until September last week.

