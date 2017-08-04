Ch Nisar mollified temporarily

ISLAMABAD - After blowing hot and cold with his party leadership, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is suddenly looking content within the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz primarily to save his local politics.

A senior PML-N leader and long-time close aide to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Nisar has attended major consultative meetings of the ruling party soon after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

A day prior to the apex court verdict, Nisar had made public his differences with the party leadership and had said that he reversed his decision of resignation as the interior minister and the membership of the National Assembly on the insistence of some old friends within the party.

He had said that the party isolated him from the consultative process for the last one-and-a-half month.

Background interviews with some leaders of the ruling PML-N indicate that Nisar was still feeling himself between a rock and a hard place about his future role in the government but had cooled himself down because he was focusing on his local politics of Rawalpindi.

Nisar will launch his only son in politics in the next general elections, and he knows well that the PML-N would be the only favourable platform for his son to start his political career, a PML-N leader commented. “This is why Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is going to hold big rallies in Rawalpindi that would start from August 4 in Rawat,” he said.

Some government officials close to the ruling PML-N believe that another reason for the contentment of Nisar was that he was also among those who had proposed the name of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the slot of PM and Nawaz Sharif agreed to this proposal.

So he has managed to stop the entry of any PML-N leader for the slot of premiership that belonged to the Khawaja Muhammad Asif led a group within the party. Nisar and Asif are opponents to each other and the former interior had made public his differences with Asif openly at his last press conference at the Punjab House.

Party sources say that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has played a significant role in bringing Nisar closer to the party leadership.

The party leadership has also addressed the major reservation of Nisar about keeping him isolated from the party’s high-level consultative process. Nisar was specially invited to the advisory meeting held, the other day, at Murree to finalize the cabinet of newly elected PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Former interior minister on Wednesday reached Murree along with former finance minister Ishaq Dar while driving the car. Nisar remained present in almost every high-level consultative meeting of his party held after the verdict of the apex court.

Nisar also looked content because the senior leadership has again shown confidence in him by giving him the responsibility to make arrangements for the public rally to be addressed by Nawaz Sharif when he would be leaving for Lahore via GT Road or Motorway.

The PML-N stalwart Nisar had already said that he would visit the Prime Minister House if the decision came against Nawaz Sharif but would never be an aspirant for any office in the government including the slot of the prime minister.

Contrary to this, many in the PML-N say that Nisar would be a powerful minister in the cabinet of Shahbaz Sharif if the party brought the latter into the centre for the slot of the premiership because of his years’ long closeness and friendship with the younger Sharif.

Ch Nisar mollified temporarily