ISLAMABAD - Condemning the terrorist's attack on United States Forces in Kandahar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday offered heartfelt condolences on the death of two Special Forces soldiers who died in the incident.

According to statement by the ISPR, the Chief of Army Staff said that we fully understand the loss and pain of victims' families as Pakistan is undergoing a similar trial of blood in fight against common threat of terrorism. “The COAS wished an early recovery of injured in the incident”, the statement added.

BRITISH HC MEETS GENERAL BAJWA: In the meanwhile, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.