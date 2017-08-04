ISLAMABAD - Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said on Thursday that no politician could indulge in corruption without establishment’s help.

Dismissing the notion that the label of corruption was associated with politicians, Fazl said a politician alone could not indulge in corruption or embezzlement activities.

“Those who were elected by the people are nowadays accusing each other of corruption. As a matter of fact, corruption isn’t possible without the assistance of bureaucracy and establishment,” he added.

He said Pakistan had become victim of Panama Papers conspiracy which led to parliamentarians accusing each other of corruption.

He said Panama leaks were influenced by the United States.

“This all (Panamagate) did not unfold automatically. It was hatched at international level in a bid to strip each other,” he said addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

“Transparent and serious politics should be practised in the country. An environment is being created to build narrative that dictatorship is better than democracy,” he said.

The beginning of anarchy in the country would be through political instability just like in Afghanistan and Iraq, he warned.

“All the hue and cry is ostensibly an internal matter, however it actually is an external conspiracy. But our focus should be on how to rescue the country from crisis,” he said.

The JUI chief lashed out at India for playing pawn of world powers and occupying Kashmir.

He said, “Freedom of nations is a basic human right and if ideology and dignity is snatched from a nation it remains no more independent.”

“The foreign powers are eyeing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. If you will become a ladder for China’s development you are surely going to be victim of conspiracies as China is being introduced in the region with an economic vision.”

“India wants to create an environment of tension in the region by waging war against Pakistan and China,” he said.

He said foreign army still persisted in Afghanistan and it had its eyes set on the South Asia. America was involved in conspiracies not in this region but all over the world, he added.

He also expressed remorse over the conflicts between Islamic countries and wondered when the time will come when the boundaries of Islamic world will become a symbol of coexistence just like Europe.

Fazl said, “The world is being forced to accept rule of Israel in the Arab world. The world has rejected the allegations the United States leveled against Iraq for invading and termed them baseless.”