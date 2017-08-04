QUETTA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s MPA, Majeed Achakzai, was brought before the Anti-Terrorism Court in connection with the murder of a traffic police warden in Quetta.

Achakzai, a member of the Balochistan Assembly, is accused of a hit and run case. He was taken into custody after a CCTV camera footage proved to be against him.

The defence lawyers contended that it was a mere traffic accident and the anti-terrorism clauses added to the case should be eradicated.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved the judgement.

Later, Achakzai, the MPA, was produced before the court of Sessions Judge Justice Rashid Mahmood, in another murder case. The accused was remanded into judicial custody till August 11.