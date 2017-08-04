SARGODHA - The Archaeology Department will spend more than Rs43 million on preservation and restoration of 476 years old historical Sher Shah Suri Mosque at the ancient city of Bhera, situated in Sargodha district.

The mosque was built by Emperor Sher Shah Suri in 1541 AD and it has now been decaying. The mosque has three splendid grounds and arched entrances to the prayer hall.

Archaeology Department Director General Ch Ijaz Ahmed accompanied by experts and engineers met Sargodha Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob under whose directives, the restoration and rehabilitation plan of the mosque has been chalked out. Bhera assistant commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi, Director Development Ch Qadeer Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

The commissioner was informed that the Archaeology Department will spend Rs39.86 million on plaster, fresco painting, brick imitation, documentation and an information board of mosque’s history. The department will purchase digital camera, computer, laptop, printer, scanner etc with Rs0.73 million whereas Rs2.78 million will be spent on other works, the DG informed the commissioner. He said that the grounds and interior of the mosque will be restored into its original shape.