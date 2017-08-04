DUBAI - Former military dictator All Pakistn Muslim League chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that martial laws in the country were imposed as the situation demanded so.

He also defended the country's previous military rulers, saying they have always brought the nation "back on track", while civilian governments derailed it. “The army puts the country on the track but on coming to power the civilians derail it,” the former COAS said while justifying the promulgation of martial laws in the country during an interview with BBC.

He compared the period of dictators and civilian governments and asserted that dictatorship always put country on the path of development while the civilians destroyed the good work.

He also justified the dictatorship and said that in all the Asian countries, where development is being witnessed is due to non-democratic governments. He said it does not matter to the people if there is democracy, dictatorship, communism, socialism or kingdom but what is needed is development of the country and prosperity of the people. “People want jobs, prosperity and security,” he said.

Musharraf held Zulfikar Ali Bhutto responsible for the breakup of Pakistan although he said some responsibility also lies on General Yahya Khan.

He said record development took place during the ten-year tenure of Ayub Khan. However, the former COAS admitted that Ziaul Haq era was a disputed one. He said the army did not make money during the Afghan war.

Musharraf said Nawaz Sharif’s India policy was “a complete sellout”. “India is responsible for destabilisation in Balochistan and whoever would not admit this, would be against the very security of the country and must be dealt with.

He agreed that power should rest with the people to remove a government but the situation is different in Pakistan. “People could be empowered to remove the government when there are checks and balances in the constitution.”

Musharraf repeated his stance that he had been saying while leading the country. He said people come to the army requesting to help get rid of the rulers. He said people had also been coming to him to dislodge the government and on their demand he took over the affairs of the country.

Musharraf, who served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008, defended his "intervention" in 1999, saying he wanted to "save the nation".

"The Constitution can be ignored if there is a need to save the nation," he said, without explaining the nature of the threat Pakistan faced at that time.

The former COAS said the constitution is sacrosanct but the national interests cannot be sacrificed while protecting the constitution. “To save the nation, constitution would be slightly overlooked,” he added. Regarding assistance for his exit from the country, the former president said he had been the army chief and is confident that the army always keeps his welfare in view.

Musharraf, who toppled the civilian government of Nawaz Sharif in 1999 in a military coup, is now facing several charges, including treason for abrogating the Constitution and declaring emergency in 2007.

Musharraf has also been charged with involvement in the murder of two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.