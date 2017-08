SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The Federal Government has started reconstruction and improvement of roads in South and North Waziristan Agencies today.

Sources of FATA Secretariat said that over Rs 10 billion have been allocated for this purpose.

The sources further added that this will have far reaching impact on the socio-economic condition of the people of the two agencies.

The reconstruction and improvement of more than four hundred km long roads will be completed next year.