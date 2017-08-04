SIALKOT - A fire erupted in the luggage store situated adjacent to the family and medical wards in Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot here on Thursday.

Hundreds of patients and their attendants suffered great ordeal as they had to spend the day in the lawns of the hospital due to their evacuation from the wards that were filled with fire smoke.

The hospital management has claimed that the fire erupted due to short-circuit of the electricity, which engulfed the luggage, family and medical wards there. According to the local patients, a stampede occurred there, when the patients, their attendants and even the paramedics started screaming and running towards the safer places from the fire eruption spot, shouting for help to save their lives in the emergency.

Several people fell down and were crushed under the feet and suffered minor injuries. The firefighters of the Sialkot Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after an hour-long struggle with the help of the two fire brigade vehicles.

The rescuers added that all the wards in Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot were filled with the fire smoke due to which the condition of the several indoor serious patients became very critical. The Rescue 1122 rescuers also launched evacuation of all the patients from the wards filled with the fire smoke. They shifted all the patients to the lawns due to which the patients and their families suffered great ordeal.

Some rescuers said, “We have shifted eight child patients in incubators to Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, as their condition became critical due to the smoke of fire which spread everywhere.” The hospital management confirmed that the supply of electricity remained suspended for about five hours. The hospital had no alternative system of electricity due to which all the wards remained in the darkness.

After the nasty incident, the hospital lawns were filled with the patients on the beds. Hospital management claimed that all the records of the patients (from 2013 to June 2017) and all the hospital luggage including beds, mattresses, bed sheets, medical and surgical equipments etc were also burnt completely there during this hospital inferno.