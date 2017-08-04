GUJRANWALA - Punjab IG Police Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan said that all possible steps will be taken to make the police department free of corruption.

Addressing a police darbar here the other day, he said the recruitment, appointment and posting of police officers and SHOs are being made purely on merit. He advised the police officers to win over public trust with good performance. The IG said only the professional, dedicated and bold police officers can perform duty in the field, adding the chief minister tasked him with providing justice to the people. He made it clear that criminals have no space in the province.

The IG said all police officers will be given commendatory certificates and cash prizes for excellent performance while the poor performance will not be tolerated. He asked the police officers to dedicate themselves for serving the masses and improve their professional skills through advance trainings. He said the government is committed to police reforms which, he said, are not possible without public support.

The IG announced that risk allowance for the police officials would be restored soon while promotion channel is also being upgraded in police. He said a modern hospital for police force is being constructed at Lahore while such types of hospitals would also be constructed at all regional headquarters across the province.

Additional IG/RPO Muhammad Tahir, CPO Ashfaq Khan, DPOs, SDPOs of all the districts and other police officers also participated in police darbar.