ISLAMABAD:- PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asked party supporters to refrain from targeting Ayesha Gulalai's sister Maria Toorpakai Wazir. In a series of tweets on Thursday, Khan accused PML-N of attempting to topple KP by ‘purchasing’ loyalties of lawmakers. ‘Rest assured there will be no counter offers/Changa Mangas’, he added.–INPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Aug-2017 here.
Imran asks supporters not to target Gulalai's sister
