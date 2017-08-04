ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has claimed that PML-N is behind the scene in Gulalai allegations.
“Except 10 years of my life, I spent most of the part of my life alone but never any woman hurled allegations of inappropriate conduct,” Imran said during an interview with a private TV channel.
“There is no reality in Gulalai’s allegations but I will not make more comments over that,” Imran replied to a question, adding that in past PML-N had used Sita White against him but they faced embarrassment.
To a question that did Gulalai offer to tie knot with him, Imran replied, “I will not make comments over it as she is a woman.” Imran went on to say he hoped that PML-N would hurl more such kind of allegations against him in future as well, however respect and humiliation rest upon Allah’s hands.
Commenting on PML-N, he said, "I predict PML-N soon will become tale of past." He said that Sharif family told lies only to hide its corruption as anyone who stood against their corruption became bad in their eyes.