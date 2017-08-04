Minister of Pakistan Railway Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan should resign from his party position after Ayesha Gulalai’s allegation.

While addressing a gathering he said, “We have not invited Ayesha Gulalai to PML-N. But Imran Khan should respond to the allegations Gulalai has leveled against him. He wants everyone to be held accountable, but now it’s his turn.”

He further said that “Imran Khan should come out of his youth age and realize that leaders are like fathers of a party. People should feel protected under him than feeling insecure.”

Saad Rafique also commented about the Supreme Court verdict and said that PML-N would go into review as it was their right. According to Rafique they were not given an ‘even ground to play’ in the panama case.

In terms of Nawaz Sharif, Rafique said that he would continue his work and will come back stronger in next elections.