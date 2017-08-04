ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said India must make peace with China and Pakistan as its belligerence was a threat to the region.

Speaking at his weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said it was in the interest of all the countries of the region to work for regional peace and cooperation.

“Pakistan has always desired peace and prosperity in the region. We have noted Indian violations. We are concerned at the increasing Indian belligerence in the region, which is endangering regional peace and stability. Maintaining regional peace is the responsibility of all the countries”, he stated this while responding to a question about China-India stand-off at Sikkim border, in the context of Brazil, Russia and South Africa summit next month in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

Zakaria said India’s attitude to stall the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation process was also well known. “SAARC is purely aimed at the economic development of the people of this region. SAARC will be held at an appropriate time in Pakistan”, he said.

The spokesperson said there were a few issues that had remained stumbling blocks in the normalisation of Pakistan-India relations. “This is no secret. All along the last 70 years, we have been engaged in long processes of structured dialogue, commonly known as Composite or Comprehensive Dialogue, which has currently been stalled due to India. Over the years, a number of contentious issues have been added. The most important issue, rather the main bone of contention, remains Kashmir that Pakistan wants to resolve amicably through dialogue”, he said.

Zakaria said since the Bharatiya Janata Party government assumed charge, the Pak-India relationship had witnessed a downward trajectory. “Particularly, the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir has been deteriorating. Every day, we see the atrocities and barbarism, taking place. We want India to immediately halt bloodshed of defenceless Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, he said, urging the international community to force India to stop atrocities in the held valley.

The spokespersons aid Pakistan and India were neighbouring countries with a long border. India, he said, needed to understand that only through cooperation between the two countries the issues could be resolved. “India has not been positive in this regard”, he added.

About Pak-India talks on two hydro projects under the Indus Water Treaty at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, he said Secretary of Water and Power-level talks were held between Pakistan and India in Washington on July 31-August 1 to discuss Kishenganga and Ratle hydro power plants.

“The meeting was held at the World Bank headquarters under the auspices of the World Bank. Detailed discussions were held in a constructive manner. Discussions will continue in Washington next month”, he said.

About a petition filed in the Indian Supreme Court to abolish Article 35-A, which aims to settle the Indian citizens in occupied Kashmir, Zakaria said these were India’s nefarious attempts to bring about demographic change occupied Kashmir.

In this context, he said, former Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had written a detailed letter to the UN Secretary General and apprised other countries, with reference to permanent and material changes instituted by India in the held Kashmir.

“What India is doing is a violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, because these resolutions do not allow material change to be brought about in Kashmir,” he added.

Zakaria said Pakistan had always maintained that the uprising in held Kashmir against Indian illegal occupation was an indigenous movement, mainly of unarmed Kashmiri youth, who are not afraid of confronting over 700,000 fully equipped soldiers.

He said discovery of over 6,000 unnamed and unmarked mass graves in 2009 has exposed the Indian lie. “All in those mass graves were local Kashmiris, whom India labelled as infiltrators and killed them in fake encounters”, he said.

On Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement linking Pakistan to terrorism, he said, Pakistan has suffered the most because of terrorism, both in terms of unmatched human and economic losses.

“Indian state involvement in terrorism and terror financing in Pakistan is an undeniable and established fact. Indian baseless accusations against Pakistan are ironic and an attempt to hide its own hand in terrorism”, he added.

Questioned about Pak-India back channel diplomacy in Dubai, he said, there were a number of civil society organisations that conduct these kind of interactions occasionally.

He said Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice G Wells was on an official visit to Pakistan. “Her visit is taking place in the backdrop of US policy review on Afghanistan in regional perspective. We consider it an important visit, which provides us an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations and share our perspectives on Afghanistan and the broader issues related to the region”, he added.

Zakaria said all issues were discussed, including the outstanding issue of Kashmir, as well as comprehensive discussions in the context of situation in Afghanistan when Wells met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua earlier in the day.

Asked about the negative statement of influential US Senator John McCain in Afghanistan, he said: “What was attributed to him was never said”.

Zakaria said Senator McCain had appreciated Pakistan’s successful efforts in fighting terrorists on not just one occasion but many times.

He said Pakistan was deeply saddened by the loss of precious human lives due to recent terrorist attacks in the neighbouring Afghanistan. He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan was concerned about the growing activity and presence of Daesh in Afghanistan. “Daesh appeared to have gained foothold in large swaths of ungoverned territories in that country. Regional countries are concerned over the situation in Afghanistan, which has been expressed during a number of meetings on Afghanistan under various initiatives. We will take all necessary measures to mitigate the threat emanating from the presence of Deash close to our borders on the Afghan side and to avoid any spill-over to our territory”, he remarked.

Zakaria said effective border controls and border management were imperative to curb cross-border movement of terrorists, drug and human smugglers. Pakistan stresses on effective border management.

“In this regard, we have undertaken various measures that include plugging of gaps, infrastructure development of crossing points and other measures. Our efforts for border management are aimed at facilitating movement of people, trade and transit and curb the movement of undesired elements,” he added.

About the review of US policy on Afghanistan, he said: “The review of the US about Afghanistan and the region is ongoing. It is our firm belief that peace in Afghanistan is extremely important for the security of the entire region, more so, for the Afghans. It is important that all efforts should be geared towards a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process. Pakistan remains ready to extend full assistance to that end”.

He said the US was still part of Quadrilateral Coordination Group for Afghanistan peace. “Besides Afghanistan, there are three facilitators in the group, namely Pakistan, China and the US”, he replied to a question.

Questioned on UNHRC report on Pakistan’s human rights record including the matter of forced disappearances, Zakaria said Pakistan was a party to International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, claiming the Committee appreciated ratification of ICCPR by Pakistan, and efforts of the Government to implement the Convention.

Asked about the early retirement of Pakistan’s high commissioner to India Abdul Basit, Zakaria said the envoy had already given his reasons for early retirement, “which are personal.” The spokesperson said Basit will be replaced by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, who was presently serving in Turkey.