LAYYAH/SIALKOT/SHEIKHUPURA - The Indus River was reported to be in a state of medium flood which destroyed many low-lying areas while the stranded and starving people held a protest against the government’s indifference here on Thursday.

The floodwater inundated three villages at Uth Mar and destroyed crops of sugarcane, cotton and vegetable fields. From tehsil Karor Lal Essan to Pahar Pour, the erosion of 78km strip of low-lying areas of Indus River started 11 months ago. So far, 31 villages consisting of Mauza Lohanch Nasheeb, Mauza Sumran Nasheeb, Mauza Dolo Nasheeb, Moza Rakhwan, Bait Wasawa Shumali, Bakhri Ahmad Khan, Uth Mar and others villages have been destroyed completely.

Homeless People of Mauza Lohanch Nasheeeb and Uth Mar staged a protest against the district administration, Punjab government and chanted slogans against the government for not focusing on the erosion issue. Protesters hold placards and banners in favour of their demands and against Punjab government’s apathy. Talking to The Nation, the affected people said that due to the river erosion, hundreds of acres of crops, household things and their precious land have been destroyed but no government authority reached the affected areas to compensate them.

Affected people including Nazar Hussain, Luqman Asad, Manzoor Ahmad said, “Due to district administration’ indifference, we are helpless and have no food, shelter and rescue vehicles to reach safer places.” They added that their life saving and assets had been destroyed due to the river erosion but Khadim-e-Ala had turned a deaf ear to their problems. They said that the CM reached every place of Upper Punjab if any loss occurs but in Layyah, hundreds of families had been destroyed due to river erosion but no action had so far been taken by the Punjab CM.

They demanded that the CM announce alternative land for low-lying areas of River Indus for their accommodation. They said that the Punjab government settled the affected people in Thal areas like Shahbaz Abad near Layyah decades ago but in one year, the river erosion destroyed everything on the 78km strip of Layyah but the government did not announced any safe place for them. The citizens and social workers launched a campaign for the resettlement of affectees. Social worker Anjum Sehrai said that the Punjab government was committing discrimination towards South Punjab that’s current example of ignorance is towards the Indus River affectees.

He raised voice for alternate land for the low-lying residents.

Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah said that the district administration and Punjab government were taking all steps to facilitate the affectees. He said that relief camps had been set up in low-lying areas while food, shelter and other required items had been provided there. The DC said that Rescue 1122 and district administration boats were performing their duty to rescue the people. He added that Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Maher Ijaz Ahmad visited the eroded areas and announced to provide alternate land to the homeless people.

Likewise, Nullah Palkhu remained in high flood for the second day with the water flow of 2,396 causes near Sialkot.

Nullah Palkhu has total capacity of 1,000 causes. There was 674 cusecs reduction in floodwater level in Nullah Palkhu in Wednesday’s flow of 3070 cusecs. The acting deputy commissioner said that Naullah Palkhu was still in high flood near Sialkot.

A peak of 3070 cusecs flood water passed through Nullah Palkhu near Sialkot which caused spate in it and also resulted in breach in the protective dyke of Nullah Palkhu near village Korpur-Sialkot, flooding several surrounding villages including Korpur, Ghunsaarpur, Chitti Shaikhaaan.

Acting DC added that the repairing of the breach was briskly underway

In Sheikhupura, hundreds of acres of standing crops submerged in floodwater causing considerable loss to the cultivators on Thursday.

The farmers of villages Rajpura, Lahayke Virkan and others protested against the negligence of Irrigation Department which did not carried out draining and desalting work in Dike Nullah for many years.

Therefore, the funds allocated for the purpose had been misappropriated by the officials of said department, they said. The protesters demanded the chief minister hold an impartial inquiry into the embezzlement of funds and also provide them with compensation. When contacted the assistant commissioner of Muridke said that all the possible facilities would be provided for the farmers whose land was destroyed.



OUR STAFF REPORTERS