ISLAMABAD: Mariyum Aurangzeb who is the newly reappointed Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said today that the accusations hurled by Ayesha Gulalai should be probed. She assured that the parliamentary women conclave will play its due role in the matter.

Aurangzeb responded to questions about Gulalai’s allegations about PTI Chairman Imran sending her inappropriate messages, while talking to PTV News after taking oath at the President House. She said that Islam is a religion that gives great respect to women, and that she regretted that such an issue had become a political ploy.

Aurangzeb also addressed the social media users and urged them to exercise their freedom of expression with responsibility and steer clear of mudslinging and personal attacks.

She further commented that the government will continue on the agenda laid by the former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Talking about the recently ousted PM she pointed out that the three tenures served by the PM was unprecedented and clearly indicated that “Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of the people.”

The Information Minister also advised the opposition parties to pay attention to their governments in their own provinces and play their part in strengthening the federation.

She stressed that she will carry on with her work of the welfare and training of journalists.