ISLAMABAD - The legal gurus say the Supreme Court should constitute a larger bench for the interpretation whether disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is permanent or for some specific period.

Article 62(1) (f) says: “A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen.”

The Supreme Court in Abdul Ghafoor Lehri versus Returning Officer (2013 SCMR 1271) case declared: “It may be noted that under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan there are certain disqualifications which are of temporary nature and a person disqualified under Article 63 can become qualified after lapse of certain period as mentioned therein, whereas the requirement of Article 62 are of permanent nature and a person has to fulfill certain qualifications/conditions to become eligible to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), otherwise, he is not eligible to be a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament). For this reason alone, Article 62 does not provide any period after which a person who was declared disqualified under the said article can be eligible to contest the elections of the Parliament. In such view of the matter, we hold that a person who is not qualified under Article 62(1) (f) cannot become qualified by efflux of time.”

Reference in this regard is also given to the case of Imtiaz Ahmed Lali versus Ghulam Muhammad Lali (PLD 2007 SC 369).

Sources shared with The Nation that the Sharif family, besides filing a review petition against the Panama leaks judgment, was also planning to submit a separate application for the interpretation of Article 62(1) (f). There are a number of review petitions pending in the apex court where clarification has been sought on permanent disqualification under this article.

Tariq Mehmood, former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told The Nation that a larger bench of the Supreme Court was seized with a number of cases, including those of Samina Khawar Hayat and Muhammad Haneef, in which the moot point was to determine whether disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution was perpetual or not. Similarly, in Sumaira Malik’s review petition on this point is also pending before another five-member bench of the august court.

Former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, while hearing one of such cases, had wondered how anyone could be disqualified on the basis of articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, saying people could reform themselves to be qualified at some point of time.

Former SCBA president Barrister Ali Zafar stated that the Supreme Court should interpret disqualification under Article 62 (1) (f). He, however, said disqualification is permanent unless the Supreme Court interprets or constitutional amendment is made to this article.

The three-judge judgment in the Panama leaks case has declared: “Having failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE, Jebel Ali, UAE, in his nomination papers filed for the general elections held in 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA), and having furnished a false declaration under solemn affirmation, Respondent No 1 Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest in terms of Section 99(f) of ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, therefore, he is disqualified to be a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).”