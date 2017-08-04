Malala Yousafzai announced on twitter last evening that she received her first picture book by the name ‘Malala’s Magic Pencil’.

Opened the mail and thrilled to find a copy of my first picture book, Malala's Magic Pencil! pic.twitter.com/Zwoa1f28cC — Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017





This book is about Malala who wished for a magical pencil during her childhood to resolve small issues but then as she grew up she realised there were other serious issues to look after.

According to the book's publisher, Hachette, “It is set to release in October, the book is about Malala's childhood wish for a magic pencil that would "make everyone happy, to erase the smell of garbage from her city, to sleep an extra hour in the morning."

Hachette further says, “But as she grew older, Malala saw that there were more important things to wish for. She saw a world that needed fixing. And even if she never found a magic pencil, Malala realized that she could still work hard every day to make her wishes come true.”

This book will be a hope for those children who are going through tough times, “This beautifully illustrated volume tells Malala's story for a younger audience and shows them the worldview that allowed Malala to hold on to hope even in the most difficult of times.”

Malala's mother is learning English and happens to be the first one to read it.

So happy that my mother, Toor Pekai, who is learning English, is the first one to read the book. pic.twitter.com/VzoQNDyJ3o — Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017





She hopes to inspire children around the world,

I hope Malala's Magic Pencil inspires children around the world with its beautiful illustrations by artists Kerascoët. Out in October! — Malala (@Malala) August 3, 2017



