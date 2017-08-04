MEHRABPUR– On Thursday, a fire broke out at a mini petrol pump situated near Railway crossing in Mehrabpur. The fire eventually spread and engulfed three other shops as well.

Hundreds of thousands of rupees worth Petrol and diesel was set ablaze. The other three shops were burned to the ground.

The residents stated that even after repeated calls for help, the Police and fire brigade failed to show up. A fifteen year old boy was caught up in the blaze and was transferred to Hyderabad in critical condition.