ISLAMABAD: arliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment in the Superior Courts Thursday agreed with the recommendations of Judicial Commission for the extension in tenure of three additional judges.

The meeting chaired by Senator Raja M Zafarul Haq considered and agreed with the recommendations of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for the extension in tenure of three Additional Judges Justice Zaheer-ud-Din Kakar, Justice Abdullah Baloch and Justice Nazeer Ahmed Longove of High Court of Balochistan and two Additional Judges, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim as Additional Judges of the Peshawar High Court for a period of one year and appointment of Justice Dr Fida Muhammad Khan as Aalim Judge and Justice (Retd) Mehmood Maqbool Bajwa as Judge of the Federal Shariat Court for a term of two years. The meeting was attended by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Ch Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA, Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, MNA and Amjed Pervez, Secretary Senate.