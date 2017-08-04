ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is planning to take the price of its vote for newly elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the party will demand to reopen of party’s sealed offices.

The MQM-P despite being a third largest opposition party in the National Assembly with its 24 votes, favoured PML-N’s nominated Abbasi for the Prime Minister’s slot.

Abbasi defeated all his three rivals from the divided opposition by securing 221 votes in the 342-member National Assembly.

The MQM-P after the controversial statement of its founder Altaf Hussian faced a tough time as its different offices including Nine-Zero (main office of MQM in Karachi) were sealed by Rangers.

The party split as all MQM lawmakers clearly distance themselves from Altaf and supported the resolution passed in National Assembly condemning Altaf for his controversial statement.

Farooq Sattar-led MQM-P time and again made efforts to convince former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to allow them to open their party offices at least in Sindh (mainly Karachi and Hyderabad). The Sindh based MQM-P has also been raising voices about missing party workers and members.

Sources in the MQM-P said the party has also decided to support the government in tough situations and in return take advantage of all its support.

The MQM-P had also distanced itself from major opposition parties (PPP, PTI and JI) on the Panamagate issue.

When contacted, MQM-P MNA Ali Raza said that his party would demand to reopen of sealed offices in different parts of Sindh.

“We (MQM-P) have been facing problems due to our sealed offices especially in Karachi and the government should help recover our missing workers,” said the MQM MNA.

To a question, he said the party members’ delegation will soon hold a meeting with the newly elected prime minister to take up their concerns. “We have conveyed our grievances but now we will formally ask Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to address our issues,” he said adding that they would certainly protest if the pledges did not materialize.