Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Shafqat Mehmood has said that Naeem ul Haq’s twitter account was hacked.

In his latest tweet Shafqat Mehmood stated that he had personally spoken to Naeem ul Haq, who told him that his account had been hacked and false tweets were posted on his timeline regarding Ayesha Gulalai.

“Just spoke to Naeem ul Haq. He told me his twitter account has been hacked and false tweets regarding Ayesha Gulalai posted in his name.”

Tweets regarding Naeem ul Haq’s proposal to Ayesha Gulalai had stirred a debate on social media, are no more to be found on Naeem ul Haq's timeline.

Earlier tweets surfaced on Spokesperson to Imran Khan Naeem Ul Haq account, stating that he had discussed marriage with Ayesha Gulalai, hours after the former PTI MNA alleged she had received inappropriate text messages from Naeem ul Haq as well.

In his tweets Naeem ul Haq had said there was "nothing wrong" in the discussion of marriage with Gulalai nor that it warranted an apology.”

“There was no marriage proposal as such to Ayesha Gulalai as she herself said in Asma Shirazi show just a discussion," he tweeted.