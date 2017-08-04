In a television interview, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Imran Khan was reported as inviting Naz Baloch to rejoin PTI. The former cricketer said that Naz Baloch did not spread any lies about the party after leaving.

“I commend her on how she handled media after leaving the party. She did not spread any false accusations against the leaders, which shows that a person’s character is shaped by adversity. I will welcome her back to the party should she wish.”

In response, the former PTI member, Naz Baloch thanked PTI chair, Imran Khan for extending a generous hand, but she did not give any sign that she intended to return to the party.

Last month, Naz Baloch left PTI in order to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). When asked for a comment, she said that PTI did not give a fair amount of representation to female party members.

She added in another interview that she had no personal grievances against Imran khan. She left the party because she felt that it was the PTI of Imran Khan, where his ideology was in function, and all decisions were taken by one man.

“The party is now facing an ideological transition. People, who are turncoats, have begun to join PTI in order to fulfill their personal motives.”