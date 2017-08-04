Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Friday he would clarify as to why he did not join the newly-formed cabinet under Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the coming days.

Addressing supporters of his constituency at Rawat, Potohar, Nisar said he always stood with truth and never used flattery for personal gains. “The people of this region will continue to stand with their leader,” he added.

The former interior minister said politics in Pakistan had become a blame-game where politicians used slurs to address each other. “There is little room for respect in politics nowadays.

"People no longer know whom to trust. They can no longer differentiate between right and wrong."