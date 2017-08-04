QUETTA - Pakistan and Iran, in fifth Joint Border Trade Committee meeting held in Zahedan on Thursday, resolved to undertake combined efforts for addressing the challenges faced by traders at both sides of the border.

The Pakistani delegation from Balochistan was headed by Customs Collector Dr Saeed Jadoon and included President of Industry and Trade Quetta Haji Abdul Wadood Achakzai, patron-in chief Ghulam Farooq Khan, Juma Khan Badezai, Haji Abdur Rehman Shah Agha, Muhammad Ayoub, Haji Fateh Khan, Haji Zahir Achakzai and others.

The Iranian delegation was led by Sistan-Balochistan Governor Ali Ausath Hashmi who held fifth meeting of Joint Border Trade Committee.

The participants discussed in detail the woes confronted by the people associated with trade at both sides of the border in Pakistan and Iran.

Haji Abdul Wadood Achakzai, presenting minutes on behalf of Quetta Chamber of Commerce, said that Balochistan traders wanted increase in volume of trade with the neighboring country. He said importers and exporters had raised the issues and difficulties in front of Iranian authorities which they were facing from time to time. He also demanded increase of opening Taftan Gate timing.

Meanwhile, the Iranian delegation assured that timing of Taftan gate opening will not only be increased but implementation on the minutes of meeting will also be ensured.

The delegations of both countries were also expressed determination to make endeavours for achieving the targeted volume of trade between Pakistan and Iran which will further cement historical, culture and Islamic ties between both countries and provinces.