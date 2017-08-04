GUJRANWALA - Patients visiting government hospitals continued to suffer due to the strike by young doctors as healthcare delivery remained stopped for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

According to patients, they visited DHQ hospital and other government healthcare facilities but met disappointment as the doctors strike has virtually paralysed the entire system.

“It seems the young doctors are too mighty to be controlled,” a patient who introduced himself as Arsalan regretted, adding that the government appears to be helpless against the handful doctors who, apparently, have hijacked the entire government healthcare delivery system at the cost of poor patients.

A large number of patients had to go back without check-up from OPD department of the hospital due to the strike.

It was the third day of the strike but the administration failed to make alterative arrangements to facilitate the people visiting healthcare outlets.

Though senior doctors attempted to make up for the protesting doctors and keep continue healthcare delivery, it made little impact due to rush of patients.

The public at large has urged the government to force the doctors to call off strike and bind them to uphold sanctity of their profession besides reminding them of the fact that they are public servants.

ROOF COLLAPSE

A woman injured in a roof collapse incident here in Kashmir Colony. According to Rescue 1122, Shamim Akhtar was asleep in a room of her house when the roof caved in all of sudden. Resultantly the woman buried under the debris and suffered critical injuries. Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to hospital.

DROWNED

A boy drowned in canal while taking bath here at Ratta Jhaal area on Thursday. Rescue 1122 sources informed that a boy was taking bath in canal when he slipped into deep waters and drowned. Divers of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and fished out the body whose identity could not be ascertained yet.