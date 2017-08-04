MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) said that due to non-existence of an armed services board, Mandi Bahauddin-based ex-servicemen are suffering great hardships in getting solved their issues especially pertaining pension.

PESS District President Pakistan Sher Muhammad Gondal while addressing a press conference said Mandi Bahauddin was given the status of district in 1993 and since then the government has not established Armed Service Board for the welfare of ex-servicemen, their widows and dependants. He said on their request, the DCs of Mandi Bahauddin and DC Gujrat had set up District Armed Services Board Camp office at Mandi Bahauddin and directed Secretary of the board Gujrat to visit the camp office twice a month to listen to the problems of the ex-servicemen. The arrangement continued and worked efficiently.

But for the last two years, the DASB Gujrat secretary, now designated as deputy director of DASB, has not yet visited Mandi Bahauddin to attend the camp office. The ex-servicemen requested many times to GHQ, Defence Ministry, Pakistan Armed Services Board through applications but no one bothered to pay any heed to the issue. The ex-servicemen contacted local MNAs Mumtaz Tarar and Nasir Bosal for help in resolving their problem and theypromised to meet the defence minister for establishing DASB. However, nothing has happened on the ground, he said.

In absence of DASB, the widows and ex-servicemen have to make several trips of Gujrat for receiving cheques for their outstanding dues of pension and other allowances as well as for other matters relating to their welfare. They find it financially very hard to spend time and bear expenditure on travelling to Gujrat and back for problems of petty nature like getting verified their children’s applications for admission in various education institutions and seeking financial aid for marriage of their daughters.

They appealed to the authorities to take note of their plight and direct the deputy director of DASB Gujrat to attend the camp office at Mandi Bahauddin twice a month to resolve the ex-servicemen’s problems. In the meanwhile, separate DASB at Mandi be made at priority basis, he said. Sher Gondal added that DASB as welfare organisation for ex-servicemen has grown dormant and needs revitalisation to achieve its objectives.