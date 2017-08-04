ISLAMABAD - A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directives for cancellation of registration of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) by the Election Commission of Pakistan and barring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from chairing meetings of the party.

Raees Abdul Wahid advocate on Thursday moved the petition, citing secretaries of establishment and cabinet divisions, the Chief Election Commissioner and former PM Sharif as respondents.

The petitioner has contended that the Supreme Court has disqualified Nawaz Sharif to hold public office and become a member of the Parliament.

He said that Sharif has also been disqualified to head any political party, convene and preside over its meetings. “Further, the party cannot use N as it denotes Nawaz who has been disqualified,” said the petitioner.

He contended that after pronouncement of the judgment, Sharif in violation of the verdict presided over a party meeting as president of his party and recommended the name of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the new prime minister. After the disqualification, Sharif could not take part in political activities. Whatever he is doing WAS illegal and unlawful, the petitioner said.

He argued that with the July 28 judgment, the name of PML-N should have been excluded and its registration should have cancelled.

T petitioner prayed to the court to issue directives to implement judgment in the Panama Papers case.