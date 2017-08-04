The members of the new federal cabinet took oath during a ceremony that was organized at the Presidency in Islamabad today morning.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to 46 members of the new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet.

Earlier, PML-N leaders said the meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and newly elected PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi discussed the names for the new cabinet and agreed to reintroduce almost the same members who worked under Sharif until the last week.

A PML-N leader told The Nation that two or three new ministers could be added to the cabinet as former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan seems adamant not to rejoin the interior ministry.

“The names of Talal Chaudhry and Danial Aziz were discussed for the post of the ministers of state. They could be inducted in the final team which takes oath tomorrow (August 4),” the PML-N leader said.

According to reports, Ishaq Dar would continue as finance minister. Pervez Malik will be the new minister for commerce. Khurram Dastagir Khan, will take charge of the defence ministry.

Its expected that Marriyum Aurangzeb, Zahid Hamid and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will retain their previous portfolios.