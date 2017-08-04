Popular blogger and daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, Imaan Hazir Mazari, shared a video of herself on Twitter claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has committed various injustices against women over the years.

While expressing her concerns regarding the injustices of ruling party, Imaan said, "They should be the last people to dictate lectures on morality."

Benazir Bhutto. Jemima Goldsmith. Kim Barker. And more who have been the victims of Mr. Sharif's dirty games. Some of us know our history. pic.twitter.com/TFgQzylIbI — Imaan Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) August 3, 2017

The tweet was in context to the party’s support of Ayesha Gulalai’s accusations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan, which Mazari called hypocritical. The blogger referred to the acts of injustice of PML-N as 'dirty games'.

She pointed out that PML-N’s history is riddled with acts of injustice against women, and they haven’t worked toward women empowerment in the course of their existence. Among the incidents mentioned by her, there are PML-N’s fabrication of Benazir Bhutto’s pictures, their circulation of the former PPP chairman’s private pictures over social media, and their exploitation of Jemimah when she was pregnant.

The fact that it is not a new occurrence for Nawaz Sharif to be moving against women empowerment makes the former PM ineligible to criticize PTI chief for what he has allegedly done.