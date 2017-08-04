Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) is being observed with great reverence nationwide today to pay tribute to the sacrifices of cops who were martyred while on duty.

On Martyrs day Major Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted saying, Police Shuhada Day Salute to Suhadas of Police and their brave families from Pak Armed Forces. "Our sacrifices shall not go waste", COAS.

In the days leading up to the Martyrs Day, rallies were taken out across the country to remember the sacrifices of police martyrs and express solidarity with the families of the deceased.

In Hyderabad, local police marked the occasion by holding candle light vigil.This event was attended by police officials and notable citizens.

Hyderabad Region police has also organised a commemorative event to mark the day today, where Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja would be the chief guest. Families of the martyred policemen are invited in this event.

In Attock, a rally started from DPO office and went till Fawara Chowk on Thursday, with participants holding photographs and banners inscribed with messages highlighting the sacrifices of the policemen.

DC Rana Akbar Hayat and DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, addressing the rally, paid tribute to the martyrs and declared them as heroes of the police and the nation.

In Lahore, IGP Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said the department was proud of its martyrs who sacrificed their lives ending terrorism and crimes to protect civilians.