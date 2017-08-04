Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Friday tweeted his thoughts on the ongoing spat between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Ayesha Gulalai.

Afridi, who is known for speaking his heart out, said politics in Pakistan means to throw insult at each other.

پاکستان میں سیاست صرف ایک دوسرے کی عزت اچھالنا ہے؟ ہم سب کو خود کو سنبھالنا ہوگا ہمیں آنے والی نسلوں کا سوچنا ہے 1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 4, 2017

پاکستان کی عزت اور وقار بڑھانا ہم سب پر لازم ہے ہم دنیا بھر میں اپنا مذاق بنوا رہے ہیں 2/3 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 4, 2017

In another tweet, he asked media to refrain from giving coverage to those who disrespect each other.