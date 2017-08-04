DERA GHAZI KHAN: At a private hospital, a pregnant women along with her unborn child lost their lives due to the negligence of the doctor who was supposed to operate on her. According to the bereaved family members, the doctor was occupied with attending a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf meeting instead of operating on the patient.

According to the husband of the deceased, Allah Noor, he took his pregnant wife to the hospital on Thursday evening where the medics kept her on the waiting list. He said the hospital staff kept stalling and ensuring him that his wife and child were doing alright when the doctor Shahenena Najub was allegedly attending a PTI meeting.

The family accused the doctor for killing the woman and her unborn child due to her negligence. They also said that the hospital had taken Rs. 40000 for the medical treatment at the time of admission.

No comment has been made by the hospital administration and Dr Shaheena Najib on the matter. But the family members have demanded the Punjab government take action against the doctor.