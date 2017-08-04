HAFIZABAD - Scores of non-profit organisations (NGOs) activists and political workers strongly condemned the alleged immoral behaviour of PTI Chief Imran Khan towards his own lady MNA Aysha Gulalai.

They called upon the Supreme Court of Pakistan to probe the allegations and disqualify him if the allegations are proved. They said that there should be no compromise on the respect of working women and female parliamentarians. The activists ridiculed the rebuttal by the spokesperson of the PTI. They advised the MNA to file reference against Imran Khan for his disqualification under the Constitution.