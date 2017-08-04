SIALKOT - Local journalists staged a demonstration in front of the Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot against the manhandling of journalists by the doctors in the hospital.

Hamid Raza Kahiloun, 92 Channel reporter in Sialkot, and cameraman Zafar Abbas said that they had gone to the hospital for the coverage of the strike called by the young doctors in Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. Meanwhile, some young doctors tortured them brutally and also broke their camera besides holding them hostage in a room. Later, the doctors released them, advising them to keep their lips zipped on the issue. The protesting journalists were carrying banners and placards. They also chanted slogans against the doctors and hospital management.

Later, in a meeting of the Electronic Media Association Sialkot held at Sialkot Press Club, the local senior journalists strongly condemned the doctors’ torture on these journalists, demanding early registration of a case against the accused. The journalists also announced to boycott the coverage of all the events to be held at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

ANOTHER HAJ FLIGHT TAKES OFF: The second haj flight (PK- 2093) took off with male and female pilgrims from Sialkot International Airport for Jeddah here on Thursday. Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Khawar Anwar Khawaja and senior PIA officials saw off the pilgrims during a special ceremony jointly hosted by the PIA and the management of SIAL at the airport. On the occasion, Khawaja told the newsmen that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport 3794 pilgrims through its 12 direct international flights from Sialkot International Airport to Jeddah.