Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the NA-120 seat Dr Yasmin Rashid has alleged that PML-N has started pre-poll rigging in the constituency.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that pre-poll rigging was underway since various development works were being carried out in the constituency.

She said that till date the Election Commission of Pakistan had not issued the voters' list. Dr Yasmin further said that she was waiting for PML-N to nominate its candidate. "I am waiting impatiently for PML-N to announce their candidate to contest the NA-120 by-election," she said.

PTI's Shafqat Mahmood also spoke during the press conference and said that by including dissenting members in the federal cabinet, PML-N was attempting to save itself from an impending split.

Shafqat Mahmood alleged during his press conference that PML-N had a hand in the whole Ayesha Gulalai episode. He demanded a judicial investigation into the matter. "Yes, we do want a probe," he said. "But the investigation should be a judicial one," he added.