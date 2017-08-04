ISLAMABAD: The former Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Akhtar Buland Rana, who was jailed for concealing his Canadian nationality, was released on bail on Thursday.

Faizan Haider Gillani Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) suspended the decision of senior civil judge Mohammad Shabbir and issued notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for 19 September.

The ADSJ released Akhtar Buland Rana on Rs 200,000 surety bonds. A senior civil judge had convicted Mr Rana under section 6(c) of the Passport Act 1974 for concealing his Canadian nationality and awarded him six-months of rigorous imprisonment on Monday. He was also fined Rs 100,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) alleged that Mr Rana had wrongfully and with bad intentions hides his Canadian citizenship in his declaration forms.

The investigation officer stated that a case was registered against Mr Rana on the complaint of the AGP office’s administration director, Mohammad Saleem Khan, with the agreement of the relevant authority.

In May 2015, the federal government sacked Mr Rana after the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) found him guilty of misconduct.

Kaleem Tarrar an FIA prosecutor said the investigation agency would file an appeal for the cancellation of the bail granted to Mr Rana.