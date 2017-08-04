The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) is an NGO started by former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi. It is dedicated to providing aid to the underprivileged sectors of society. SAF’s main focus is towards the provision of nutrition, education, and basic medical necessities.

Recently, the organization began collecting funds to provide water facilities to Tirah valley in KPK, a largely undeveloped region. The project aimed to install underground pipes to provide water to every house in Tirah. The lack of educational centres was also addressed with the distribution of books. Now, the SAF has successfully distributed ration boxes to the residents of the valley, aided by the Pakistan Army. A documentary was made on the NGO’s work in the area:

Shahid Afridi tweeted about the success of the project: