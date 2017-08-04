ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has summoned the fresh session of the Senate on August 9 on the special requisition of the opposition parties to discuss the political situation of the country arising out of the post-Panama Papers verdict and the role of Parliament on it.

The joint opposition in the Senate including the Pakistan People’s Party (PTI) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted a requisition in the Senate Secretariat for summoning the fresh session.

In the requisition, the opposition parties had asked for discussion on the political situation in the country arising out the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case and the role of the Parliament on it.

The requisition also asked for holding a discussion on bringing a law for across the board accountability and the issue of corruption as well. The third agenda item, for discussion, would the miseries of the people of Sindh they are facing because of the Khokhrapar border, an exit point between Pakistan and India.

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar in an interview said that the opposition parties would discuss the role of the Parliament after the Panama Papers case verdict that disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “We will discuss the pros and cons of the verdict.” He said that certain quarters were demanding for across the board accountability after the verdict and the house would debate on the draft legislation on accountability that was already under consideration by the parliamentary committee.

The government has not summoned the fresh session of the Senate for around last two months since June 9, when the budget session had ended, apparently because of the political crisis it was facing as a result of Panama Papers case. This is the second time that the opposition parties in the Senate have asked for summoning the session on the special requisition.

Earlier, one was summoned on July 17 that ended on 20th July.

On the other hand, Rabbani shall be representing Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony of Hassan Rouhani, the re-elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the invitation from the Iranian side.

The ceremony of the 12th tenure of President of the Islamic Republic of Iran shall take place at Iranian Parliament on August 5, 2017. According to Senate Secretariat, the chairman will leave for Iran today and return on August 9.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the chairman Senate along with a four-member delegation, comprising Senators Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Ms Rahila Magsi, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Hidayat Ullah, shall commence his bilateral visit from 6 to 8 August.

The bilateral visit is taking place on the invitation of the Speaker of Iranian Parliament. The visit shall provide an opportunity to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with the top Iranian political leadership.

During the visit, the Senate Chairman shall focus on enhancing parliamentary interaction and understanding between the two parliaments, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat. Chairman Senate will also invite Ali Larijani, Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, to reciprocate the visit to Pakistan.

