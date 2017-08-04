Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said that a prime minister for 45 days doesn’t make cabinet of 47 members.

Talking to media, he said that it was surprising that 11 per cent of the National Assembly members have been made ministers.

The PTI leader said that those who have defended the government for one and a half year have been included in the cabinet.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided into two groups over the issue of making Shehbaz Sharif prime minister.

One group was against making Hamza Shehbaz Punjab chief minister, he added.