ISLAMABAD - A stage is being set to oust Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parvez Khattak by bringing a no-confidence motion against him, sources said.

Acknowledging the move, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said efforts are underway to buy some members of his party ruling the KP since 2013.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was behind the move. However, he said efforts to hart PTI government in KP would not succeed.

On the other hand parliamentary sources confided to The Nation that a number of PTI MPAs in the KP Assembly are in contact with opposition parties seeking their help in getting rid of Chief Minister Parvez Khattak.

PML-N KP President Ameer Muqam Thursday claimed that he could topple the PTI government in the province in a week’s time if his party’s top leadership gives him a go-ahead signal in this regard.

Likewise, sources in the JUI-F, another major opposition party in the KP, also claimed that a number of PTI MPAs have approached their party leadership for help to get rid of Chief Minister Khattak.

The sources further claimed that PTI MPAs have also approached the leadership of Qaumi Wattan Party (QWP) which has recently left the PTI government as a coalition partner.

When asked about the names of PTI MPAs who had approached the PML-N, a source in the party refused to share their names but added nearly two dozen MPAs from PTI are in contact with the main opposition parties in the provincial assembly.

On the other hand, incumbent Chief Minister Parvez Khattak seems quite comfortable because of the majority in the 124-member provincial assembly.

Data available at the Election Commission of Pakistan’s website suggests the ruling PTI has 48 members followed by JUI-F’s 16 while PML-N has 15 members followed by QWP with eight members.

There are nine independents, Jamaat-i-Islami has seven members, ANP five, PPP four, Awami Jamhoori Ittehad four and one member of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) of former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The ruling PTI besides its own numerical strength also enjoys the support of Jamaat-i-Islami, Awami Jamhoori Ittehad, APML and independents.

Political observers believed that opposition parties still lacked the required number of votes to oust Chief Minister Parvez Khattak through a no-confidence motion.

To make the move successful, they need support of a sizeable number of MPAs from within the ruling PTI.

The other option they thought the opposition parties would be working on could be through creation of a forward bloc within the ruling party as was done in the Punjab Assembly in the wake of 2008 general elections.

A group of MPAs elected on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) in 2008 general elections made up a unity group headed by MPA Atta Manika and supported the provincial government headed by the then Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Stage being set for

no-trust move against KP CM